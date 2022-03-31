Contact Troubleshooters
Crews battle fire at 102-year-old hardware and lumber store in Scottsburg

Photos and videos of the fire were captured by witnesses at the Vail True Value Lumber Co. on...
Photos and videos of the fire were captured by witnesses at the Vail True Value Lumber Co. on South Railroad Street, off of McClain Avenue, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.(Renee McCrady)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Fire crews were sent to extinguish blazes coming from a long-running hardware and lumber store on Wednesday night.

Photos and videos of the fire were captured by witnesses at the Vail True Value Lumber Co. on South Railroad Street, off of McClain Avenue, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

In March 2020, the business announced it was celebrating its 100th anniversary through a post on social media.

WAVE News reached out to Scottsburg Fire for more information on the fire.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

