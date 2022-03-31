Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Windy today, just not AS windy

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND: Gusts will remain around 30 mph much of the day leading to wind chills in the upper 30s
  • MORE RAIN: Scattered showers return this afternoon and night; another round Saturday PM/Evening
  • WARM AIR? It will take until Sunday to get back into the 60s but no big warm signals for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will continue to cool this morning down into the 40s, and not much of a rise is expected this afternoon due to clouds and passing showers. The wind will keep a “chill” in the air.

Showers will gradually fade out during the night with lows in the 30s likely. Any clearing could allow for some frost to form.

Friday looks mostly cloudy overall with the cool weather still locked into place.

We’ll see a few clouds Friday night with lows in the 30s and areas of frost possible.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

