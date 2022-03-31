FORECAST: Windy today, just not AS windy

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts will remain around 30 mph much of the day leading to wind chills in the upper 30s

MORE RAIN: Scattered showers return this afternoon and night; another round Saturday PM/Evening

WARM AIR? It will take until Sunday to get back into the 60s but no big warm signals for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will continue to cool this morning down into the 40s, and not much of a rise is expected this afternoon due to clouds and passing showers. The wind will keep a “chill” in the air.

Showers will gradually fade out during the night with lows in the 30s likely. Any clearing could allow for some frost to form.

Friday looks mostly cloudy overall with the cool weather still locked into place.

We’ll see a few clouds Friday night with lows in the 30s and areas of frost possible.

