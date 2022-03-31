Hubble telescope discovers farthest star ever seen, ‘Earendel’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deep in the cosmos, a bright object appeared on the Hubble Telescope lens, which isn’t uncommon due to the number of galaxies the telescope views, but this object was different.

Dr. Ken Carpenter, a Hubble Operations Projects Scientist, said, “we had expected Hubble to be able to see large collections of stars, galaxies and clusters of galaxies at this distance, but I don’t think we had actually, maybe dare dreamed that we could actually see an individual star this way.”

The individual star Dr. Carpenter is talking about is Earendel, which means “Morning Star” in old English.

Earendel has established a benchmark because this allows scientists to look at the morning star or near the start of the universe.

Dr. Carpenter continued, “the exciting thing about seeing this, of seeing this morning star, is it’s something that is shining at us from the first billion years out of fourteen billion years of the existence of the universe. So it allows us to see an era that we don’t normally see.”

This star is the farthest individual star ever seen to date and it wasn’t just far.

“The star is very, very massive, very large star, maybe 50 to 100 times the size of the sun,” Dr. Carpenter added. “It’s thousands of times brighter than the sun.”

This will open up a new area of research for scientists at NASA that will be followed up by Hubble and the Webb telescope.

