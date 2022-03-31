Contact Troubleshooters
Hubble telescope discovers farthest star ever seen, ‘Earendel’

Not only is it a far star, it is also one of the oldest stars known by NASA scientists
This detailed view highlights the star Earendel's position along a ripple in space-time (dotted...
This detailed view highlights the star Earendel's position along a ripple in space-time (dotted line) that magnifies it and makes it possible for the star to be detected over such a great distance—nearly 13 billion light-years. Also indicated is a cluster of stars that is mirrored on either side of the line of magnification. The distortion and magnification are created by the mass of a huge galaxy cluster located in between Hubble and Earendel. The mass of the galaxy cluster is so great that it warps the fabric of space, and looking through that space is like looking through a magnifying glass—along the edge of the glass or lens, the appearance of things on the other side are warped as well as magnified. Credits: Science: NASA, ESA, Brian Welch (JHU), Dan Coe (STScI); Image processing: NASA, ESA, Alyssa Pagan (STScI)(Science: NASA, ESA, Brian Welch (JHU), Dan Coe (STScI); Image processing: NASA, ESA, Alyssa Pagan (STScI))
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deep in the cosmos, a bright object appeared on the Hubble Telescope lens, which isn’t uncommon due to the number of galaxies the telescope views, but this object was different.

Dr. Ken Carpenter, a Hubble Operations Projects Scientist, said, “we had expected Hubble to be able to see large collections of stars, galaxies and clusters of galaxies at this distance, but I don’t think we had actually, maybe dare dreamed that we could actually see an individual star this way.”

The individual star Dr. Carpenter is talking about is Earendel, which means “Morning Star” in old English.

Earendel has established a benchmark because this allows scientists to look at the morning star or near the start of the universe.

Dr. Carpenter continued, “the exciting thing about seeing this, of seeing this morning star, is it’s something that is shining at us from the first billion years out of fourteen billion years of the existence of the universe. So it allows us to see an era that we don’t normally see.”

This star is the farthest individual star ever seen to date and it wasn’t just far.

“The star is very, very massive, very large star, maybe 50 to 100 times the size of the sun,” Dr. Carpenter added. “It’s thousands of times brighter than the sun.”

This will open up a new area of research for scientists at NASA that will be followed up by Hubble and the Webb telescope.

For more on the Hubble telescope and to track this new star, you can go to any of these below links:

NASA

NASA Hubble Facebook

NASA Hubble Twitter

NASA Hubble Instagram

