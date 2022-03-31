Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana extends FAFSA filing deadline

(Story Blocks)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2022-23 free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

That has been extended to April 18.

The original deadline was April 15, but that is a state holiday and state offices will be closed.

Officials say financial aid will only be available on a first-come, first-serve basis following the April 18 extension.

Students and families should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible to ensure maximum financial aid consideration.

Officials say students need to complete the federal form to be eligible for most financial aid.

State financial aid programs such as the 21st Century Scholarship and the Workforce Ready Grant require students to have a current FAFSA on file in order to maintain their scholarship and grant funding.

State leaders say the number of Hoosiers filing a FAFSA has steadily declined over the past several years.

They tell us the overall FAFSA filing rate as of March 18 is down 15.2% from the same date in 2021.

For the state’s high school class of 2022, the number of FAFSA filings is down nearly 3%.

Each year, Officials say Hoosiers who don’t file the FAFSA miss out on millions in federal financial aid, including $65 million for the class of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

