Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Indiana police arrest California man with 70 pounds of marijuana in Jackson Co.

A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large...
A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large amount of marijuana and cash.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large amount of marijuana and cash, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles pulled over a Ford Edge on I-65 South near Seymour. The sergeant became suspicious of criminal activity during the traffic stop, leading to a search of the vehicle, ISP confirmed.

Police said around 60 vacuum sealed packages containing suspected marijuana was found inside the vehicle. The total weight of all the packages was in excess of 70 pounds.

The marijuana’s street value was estimated by police between $150,000 and $200,000.

More than $16,000 in cash was also found within the car, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Arman Hakobyan, from Chatsworth, Ca., was arrested and sent to Jackson County Jail.

Hakobyan was charged with dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana. He is awaiting an appearance at Jackson County Circuit Court.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong winds gradually ease
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Photos and videos of the fire were captured by witnesses at the Vail True Value Lumber Co. on...
Crews battle fire at 102-year-old hardware and lumber store in Scottsburg
A bill with multiple restrictions on abortion passed the Senate 29-0 Tuesday night after all...
Pro-choice protesters kicked out of gallery as abortion bill passes Ky. Senate
The Text-to-911 system in Indiana has received enhancements that will now allow more Hoosiers...
Indiana’s Text-to-911 system receiving communication upgrades
The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election is upcoming.
Deadline for voter registration in Indiana approaching