Indiana police arrest California man with 70 pounds of marijuana in Jackson Co.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large amount of marijuana and cash, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles pulled over a Ford Edge on I-65 South near Seymour. The sergeant became suspicious of criminal activity during the traffic stop, leading to a search of the vehicle, ISP confirmed.

Police said around 60 vacuum sealed packages containing suspected marijuana was found inside the vehicle. The total weight of all the packages was in excess of 70 pounds.

The marijuana’s street value was estimated by police between $150,000 and $200,000.

More than $16,000 in cash was also found within the car, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Arman Hakobyan, from Chatsworth, Ca., was arrested and sent to Jackson County Jail.

Hakobyan was charged with dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana. He is awaiting an appearance at Jackson County Circuit Court.

