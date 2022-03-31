Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Semi crash dropping steel beams on I-65 in Clark County blocks all lanes



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - All lanes were blocked on I-65 in Clark County due to a crash involving a semi on Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police confirmed.

ISP Sellersburg arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a semi crash near the 3.2 mile marker on I-65 South, just after the Lewis & Clark Parkway exit.

According to Sgt. Carey Huls, a semi heading south on I-65 crashed into the median wall and dropped its load of steel beams. The beams then crossed over into the northbound lanes.

No information was provided on other vehicles involved or any injuries.

Police said lanes were blocked in both directions and to expect delays as the scene is cleared.

Around 4:30 p.m., Huls said three lanes were open southbound and one lane was open northbound for traffic at the 3.2 mile marker.



