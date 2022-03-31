Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS teachers, students make the most of unexpected power outage

Several schools within the Jefferson County Public Schools dealt with power outages on March 31 but remained in session.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several schools within the Jefferson County Public Schools district were dealing with power outages but remained in session on Thursdayd.

They include Wellington Elementary School, Seneca High School, Goldsmith Elementary, Binet School, Kammerer Middle School, Liberty High School, and Wilder Elementary School.

In a statement from JCPS, spokesperson Carolyn Callahan initially said the schools were being delivered hotspots so they could have phone access.

“Several of our schools are impacted by power outages this morning: Wellington, Seneca/Goldsmith/Binet, Kammerer, Liberty, and Wilder. School is in session in each of these buildings. Principals and teachers are working hard to make sure the students have a great last day before spring break. Breakfast was served and lunch will be served as well. We sent letters to families this morning alerting them to the situation. We are also delivering hotspots so the schools all have phone access.”

Power was restored at all of the schools around 1 p.m., except for Liberty High School, which was still running on a generator.

Callahan said before the electricity was back on, teachers were making the most of the unexpected change in their power supply.

“Our JCPS teachers, staff and students made the best of the situation today,” Callahan said. “A teacher at Goldsmith Elementary created a fake campfire for his students to sit around and read, Wilder Elementary School had a glow stick party for its kindergarten class, and teachers at the impacted schools used creativity to make today fun and memorable for students. Our students kept positive attitudes and embraced the day with their classmates and teachers.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

