LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School

The mother of the 14-year-old told WAVE she is too afraid to send her daughter back to school.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a reported student rape at Fern Creek High School during school hours on March 25.

The mother of the 14-year-old told WAVE she is too afraid to send her daughter back to school.

She didn’t learn of the incident until administrators called her at 4 p.m. Friday on March 25 asking if her daughter is okay.

WAVE is not identifying either the mother or her daughter.

The mom said her daughter was walking to class between sixth and seventh period when an older boy came up behind her, roughed her daughter up, and proceeded to rape her daughter.

Her daughter tried to fight him off and scream, but couldn’t, she said.

She said school staff told her a security camera captured the incident.

Her daughter ran to a restroom afterward and students there notified teachers.

She doesn’t understand how this could have happened in school.

“This is a place where you’re supposed to send your kids, it’s a safe place,” the mother said. “It’s not like I took her to the skating rink and dropped her off, or just let her go to someone’s house, this happened at school.”

The mother said she’s not going to send her daughter back to Fern Creek High School.

An LMPD detective told her the suspect has been suspended from school.

A JCPS spokesperson said they can’t comment on student discipline. They said they reported the incident to LMPD immediately.

The district is on spring break now through the end of next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

