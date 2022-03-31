Louisville teacher Whitney Webster honored after unexpected death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whitney Webster Day was observed today at Johnsontown Road Elementary School, where her former students paid tribute to her after she died in January of a brain aneurism.

Students were able to participate in activities that the teacher enjoyed, such as morning bubbles, a petting zoo, planting flowers in her memory, a booth for taking silly photos, and ice cream.

Whitney Webster’s father was also present, and he expressed his gratitude to the students, teachers, and staff at Johnsontown Road Elementary School for their help over the last few months.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mike Webster said. “I think it’s a testament to my daughter. It’s a great honor the way they’re honoring my daughter, and hats off to this group, they’ve just been amazing.”

Instead of flowers, a friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the PTA at the school. It reached its $10,000 goal and is now closed, but those who would like to contribute can still donate to the PTA in other ways.

The funds will be used to provide food, clothing, and other necessities to Johnsontown Road Elementary students.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.