Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville teacher Whitney Webster honored after unexpected death

Whitney Webster Day was observed at Johnsontown Road Elementary School, where her former...
Whitney Webster Day was observed at Johnsontown Road Elementary School, where her former students paid tribute to her after she died in January of a brain aneurism.(Family photo)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whitney Webster Day was observed today at Johnsontown Road Elementary School, where her former students paid tribute to her after she died in January of a brain aneurism.

Students were able to participate in activities that the teacher enjoyed, such as morning bubbles, a petting zoo, planting flowers in her memory, a booth for taking silly photos, and ice cream.

Whitney Webster’s father was also present, and he expressed his gratitude to the students, teachers, and staff at Johnsontown Road Elementary School for their help over the last few months.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mike Webster said. “I think it’s a testament to my daughter. It’s a great honor the way they’re honoring my daughter, and hats off to this group, they’ve just been amazing.”

Instead of flowers, a friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the PTA at the school. It reached its $10,000 goal and is now closed, but those who would like to contribute can still donate to the PTA in other ways.

The funds will be used to provide food, clothing, and other necessities to Johnsontown Road Elementary students.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: A few showers tonight
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

An adult man was found at the location who had multiple stab wounds.
Man stabbed in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating
Monica Bradley was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 21 years in prison followed by a life term...
Louisville woman charged with husband for human trafficking involving minors sentenced to prison
Louisville Metro Police was called to the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive...
LMPD: Man sent to hospital after shooting at Crittenden Drive gas station
On Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee had LMDC Administrators testify to answer why inmates...
LMDC reported nearly three times more deaths than nearby jails in same time frame
The mother of the 14-year-old told WAVE she is too afraid to send her daughter back to school.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School