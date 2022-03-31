Man arrested after crashing into LMPD cruiser during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Louisville led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon before he was arrested.

The suspect, Marcus Coleman, led officers from Clarksville, Ind. into downtown Louisville. The chase ended near the corner of South 1st Street and West Liberty Street when Coleman hit a police cruiser, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

After the crash, Coleman ran from officers before being caught and apprehended.

No one was hurt, Mitchell said.

Coleman is facing more than a dozen charges, including at least nine counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of assault, reckless driving and fleeing police.

