Man killed in New Albany double shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men were shot during a fight in New Albany, with one dying before officers arrived to investigate.

Officers were sent to an apartment on Conservative Street after receiving a report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. They found a 42-year-old man shot dead and a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The second man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS.

“His condition is unknown, however, he was conscious and speaking with officers at the scene,” Bailey said.

Bailey said investigators determined the men were involved in some sort of disagreement that led to the shooting.

“The NAPD believes all parties have been accounted for and no threat to public safety exists,” Bailey said.

The names of the men were not released.

