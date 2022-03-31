Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man killed in New Albany double shooting

Investigators determined two men were involved in some sort of disagreement that led to a...
Investigators determined two men were involved in some sort of disagreement that led to a shooting in New Albany on Conservative Way on March 31.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men were shot during a fight in New Albany, with one dying before officers arrived to investigate.

Officers were sent to an apartment on Conservative Street after receiving a report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. They found a 42-year-old man shot dead and a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The second man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS.

“His condition is unknown, however, he was conscious and speaking with officers at the scene,” Bailey said.

Bailey said investigators determined the men were involved in some sort of disagreement that led to the shooting.

“The NAPD believes all parties have been accounted for and no threat to public safety exists,” Bailey said.

The names of the men were not released.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: Cloudy, windy before scattered PM showers
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Persons killed in convenience store parking lot shooting identified
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Several schools within the Jefferson County Public Schools district had power outages but...
JCPS schools impacted by power outages
TARC is offering a paid training course as the seek to hire 50 new coach operators.
TARC hiring new bus drivers; offering paid training course