New book by Louisville native getting rave reviews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville native and author is getting rave national reviews and some interest from Hollywood producers about her new book.

Writer and historian Deborah Cohen was back home discussing her latest book, Last Call at the Hotel Imperial, with a group at Carmichael’s Bookstore on Frankfort Avenue.

The book has received praise in several reviews including the Wall Street Journal and The New Yorker. It details the lives of American journalists leading up to World War II who landed exclusive interviews with dictators like Hitler and Mussolini.

The Wall Street Journal made note of how timely it is considering Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as it gives readers an idea of what it was like when fascist dictators were on the brink of war.

Cohen, who worked from letters and diaries and explained, “These reporters are such larger than life, really world historically important figures. In a way, we’ve forgotten them. So, I think it’s exciting for people to rediscover them and to kind of think again about the importance of the press.”

Cohen is currently a professor at Northwestern University. She graduated from Louisville’s St. Francis School.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.