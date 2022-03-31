Contact Troubleshooters
Persons killed in convenience store parking lot shooting identified

(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of two people killed in a shooting nearly two weeks ago have been released.

The shootings happened around 7 p.m. March 19 on the parking lot of a Speedway station in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road.

The man shot has been identified as Jimmy Spruill, 31. Spruill died at the scene. The woman shot, Brooke Smith-Bess, 23, was taken to UofL Hospital where she died while undergoing surgery.

Louisville Metro police arrested Dakari O. Deener, 29, of Chicago, Ill., at the scene. Deener is being held on a $500,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

