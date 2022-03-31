Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple students, per KSP.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Beechwood High School teacher is being investigated for having sexual relations with students.

Kentucky State Police confirm they are conducting the investigation.

The teacher has resigned from the school.

School officials say they can’t comment on personnel matters.

FOX19 is withholding the name of the teacher at this time because the investigation is ongoing and the Commonwealth’s Attorney has yet to press charges.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: A few showers tonight
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

On April 18, 2021, Denorver “Dee” Garrett was arrested. During the arrest and while trying to...
Chief clears LMPD officer accused of excessive force against protester
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
Friends, family get closure as suspects plead guilty seven years after UK student’s murder
The zoo recently celebrated Inca tern (left) and waldrapp ibis (right) hatchlings over the past...
Louisville Zoo welcomes new hatchlings
An adult man was found at the location who had multiple stab wounds.
Man stabbed in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating