Shooting victim found in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that has left a man is in critical condition.

The shooting victim was found around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265).

According to LMPD, officers found the wounded man inside a car. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

