Shooting victim found in car

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that has left a man is in critical condition.

The shooting victim was found around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265).

According to LMPD, officers found the wounded man inside a car. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

