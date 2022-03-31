Shooting victim’s father still searching for answers in son’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is begging for answers in his 17-year-old son’s death.

James Cameron Shickert, 17, was shot and killed on March 20.

Police found Shickert’s body around 12:30 a.m. in a car in the parking lot of a retirement home in the 2900 block of Goose Creek Road, near North Hurstbourne Parkway.

James’ father, Scott Shickert, told WAVE News his son was meeting up with a good friend around 10 p.m. that night and told him he’d be home in roughly 30 to 40 minutes.

He woke up the following morning to a knock on the door from his ex-wife.

“I got a knock on the door,” Shickert said. “I was asked ‘Where’s your son at?’ I had responded, ‘he’s at work.’ I was told, ‘no, he’s at the morgue.’”

Shickert said he’s still not sure what happened to his son or how he was killed.

Not getting to see his son again still eats away at him.

Even more, in the ten days that passed since his son’s death, Shickert said he’s felt very out of the loop.

“I wasn’t even given the courtesy to see my son’s remains before he was cremated, because nobody reached out to me,” Shickert said. “So something has to stop. I don’t want any family to go through what I had to.”

Shickert said he is still heartbroken to lose his son, but still has the memories of their 17 years together.

He said one memory in particular is what he’s used to keep him moving forward.

“I am fortunate enough to have the last memory of my son alive knowing that our last words to each other were ‘I love you,’” Shickert said.

Shickert says he doesn’t want his son to become another statistic of an unsolved case.

The investigation is being led by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.

An LMPD spokesperson told WAVE News detectives are still searching for suspects.

