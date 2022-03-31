StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/31

While night of wind with several gusts of 55 to as high as 72 mph in WAVE Country!

We will still battle the wind today but more like 30 mph gusts instead. Which normally would sound high. That gives you an idea of how windy it has been lately.

We will have another batch of showers tonight roll in and as it gets colder, some snow showers may develop as well but no impact from that.

Yet another weak system Saturday with a shower chance at night which leaves Sunday the pick of the weekend with increasing sunshine and highs back into the 60s :)

Another system arrives next Tuesday with some rain and perhaps a larger system about a week from today. But the details when we get to that point in the forecast really diverge so we’ll see how that trends the next few days.

