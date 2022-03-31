Contact Troubleshooters
TARC hiring new bus drivers; offering paid training course

Blue Moon partners with TARC to offer free rides during Kentucky Derby
TARC is offering a paid training course as the seek to hire 50 new coach operators.(tcw-wave)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you like having a job that gets you out of an office and takes you around the city, here’s something you might consider.

TARC, Louisville’s public transit agency, is looking for candidates who want to be a transit coach operator. They hope to hire 50 operators by the middle of this year.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and are paid during the seven-week training course to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License.

To be considered you must have a valid drivers license with no moving violations in the past 24 months. You must also be eligible to work in the United States, have no convictions in the past five years, and pass a physical exam and drug screen given by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Hourly pay starts a $18.29 and goes up to $26.13.

The next course starts Monday, May 9. To find out more about this or other positions within TARC, click here.

