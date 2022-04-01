Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead, 1 injured in Jefferson County, Ind. head-on crash

(AP)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash outside of Madison, Indiana, has resulted in the death of one driver.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on US 421 south of State Road 250.

The driver of a southbound vehicle, Charles J. Hunter, Jr., 23, of Laurel, Ind., was killed in the collision. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment, but is to survive.

US 421 was closed nearly four hours while an accident reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police conducted their investigation.

The cause of the crash is till to be determined.

