Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist

Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Source: WUSA, @DCAREAANTIABORTIONADVOCACY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police found five fetuses in the home of a self-proclaimed “anti-abortion activist” who was indicted this week on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a Washington, D.C. reproductive health center.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” at a home in Southeast Washington on Wednesday when they located the five fetuses inside.

A local television station, WUSA9, captured video of police searching the home and reported that the home belonged to Lauren Handy. The 28-year-old was one of nine people charged in an indictment that was made public on Wednesday that accused the group of traveling to Washington, blocking access to the reproductive health center and streaming it on Facebook.

The station, which first reported the discovery, said Handy told a reporter that “people will freak out when they hear” what detectives found inside her house. Handy did not respond to a message sent to her Facebook profile seeking comment.

Police said the five fetuses were collected by Washington’s medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Handy had called the clinic pretending to be a prospective patient and scheduling an appointment. Once there, on Oct. 22, 2020, eight of the suspects pushed their way inside and began blocking the doors, according to the indictment. Five of them chained themselves together on chairs to block the treatment area as others blocked the employee entrance to stop other patients from coming inside, the indictment alleges. Another suspect blocked people from coming into the waiting room, prosecutors charge.

Handy and the eight others were charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The federal law, more commonly known as the FACE Act, prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: A few showers tonight
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

On April 18, 2021, Denorver “Dee” Garrett was arrested. During the arrest and while trying to...
Chief clears LMPD officer accused of excessive force against protester
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard
A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs
Friends, family get closure as suspects plead guilty seven years after UK student’s murder