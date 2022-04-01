Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) – The FBI has now joined the search for a mom in Florida who has been missing since Sunday night.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen on Navarre Beach in Pensacola on Sunday evening near a restaurant called Juana’s Pagodas.

Johnson said that Carli was at the restaurant to meet with Marcus Spanevelo, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to “do a child exchange.”

Carli’s father reported her missing the following day.

On Tuesday, police located Carli’s vehicle behind the restaurant with her purse still inside the car. Her purse being left behind is a cause for concern, Johnson said.

Spanevelo was located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. He was interviewed by investigators, and Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.
Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.(Facebook)

“The way she has gone missing concerns us greatly,” Johnson said.

Johnson said detectives plan to speak more with Spanevelo, as he was the last known person to see Carli.

Carli is 5′5″ and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Louisville Metro Police was called to the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive...
LMPD: Man sent to hospital after shooting at Crittenden Drive gas station
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House approves bill that would decriminalize marijuana
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: 4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot full of ‘rage’
1 dead, 1 injured in Jefferson County, Ind. head-on crash
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23