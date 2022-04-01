Final suspect sentenced in Derby Day 2015 homicide case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of a Canadian tourist has learned his sentence.

In addition to murder, Fahed Abu-Diab had entered guilty pleas in May 2018 to multiple robbery charges.

Abu-Diab received a 35 year sentence, minus time served. The sentence will run concurrently with sentences for the other charges he was facing.

Abu-Diab and two others, Fatima Abu-Diab, his sister, and Tyrone Thomas, Fatima’s boyfriend, were charged in the death of Scott Hunter, 49, of Toronto, Ontario.

The shooting on May 2, 2015, happened on the night of the Kentucky Derby in the 700 block of Phillips Lane. Hunter was headed back to his hotel room at the time.

In October 2021, Fatima Abu-Diab was convicted with facilitation to murder, 10 counts of robbery, and illegal possession of a controlled substance. She is serving a 20 year sentence. Thomas received a 30 year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter, robbery and burglary.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.