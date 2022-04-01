FORECAST: Clouds decrease today; FROST ADVISORY tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

FROST ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country (including Louisville) from 11 PM to 10 AM Saturday

RAIN CHANCE: Spotty showers Saturday late afternoon and evening

NEXT WEEK: Looks active with several systems passing by to keep rain chances nearly daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually clear through the day as temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clear skies are expected as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark.

A FROST ADVISORY is in place for most of the region until 10 AM Saturday morning. Take steps to protect sensitive plants.

After a chilly start, temperatures climb into the 50s for Saturday afternoon highs. Clouds gradually increase before scattered showers push into the region during the late afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers exit the region Saturday night before temperatures fall into the 30s.

