Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Clouds decrease today; FROST ADVISORY tonight

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FROST ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country (including Louisville) from 11 PM to 10 AM Saturday
  • RAIN CHANCE: Spotty showers Saturday late afternoon and evening
  • NEXT WEEK: Looks active with several systems passing by to keep rain chances nearly daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually clear through the day as temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clear skies are expected as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark.

A FROST ADVISORY is in place for most of the region until 10 AM Saturday morning. Take steps to protect sensitive plants.

After a chilly start, temperatures climb into the 50s for Saturday afternoon highs. Clouds gradually increase before scattered showers push into the region during the late afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers exit the region Saturday night before temperatures fall into the 30s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning April 1, 2022

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Shooting victim found in car

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning April 1, 2022
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind The Forecast: How a changing climate affects allergy season
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/1
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/31