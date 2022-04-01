Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Early showers will give way to some sun later today

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FROST ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country (including Louisville) late tonight into Saturday Morning
  • RAIN CHANCE: Spotty showers (few flakes) this morning, another round Saturday PM
  • NEXT WEEK: Looks active with several systems passing by to keep rain chances nearly daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy morning with passing areas of drizzle or snow flurries early on. The clouds will slowly break up into the afternoon with an overall increase in sunshine west to east. Highs will vary from the mid-40s to mid-50s depending on that sunshine.

Tonight sees some of the coldest air of the next 10 days as many fall below freezing by Saturday morning. A mostly clear sky will help accelerate the cooling process overnight.

Saturday starts off dry but a fast-moving system will increase the clouds, wind, and even shower coverage after 3 PM into the evening. The wind will make it feel cooler than the forecast 50-degree highs.

Breezy with a few showers early Saturday evening with skies clearing out overnight and the wind relaxing.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/1 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/1 4AM Update

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Shooting victim found in car

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/1 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/1 4AM Update
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/31
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/29