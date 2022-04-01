FORECAST: Early showers will give way to some sun later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

FROST ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country (including Louisville) late tonight into Saturday Morning

RAIN CHANCE: Spotty showers (few flakes) this morning, another round Saturday PM

NEXT WEEK: Looks active with several systems passing by to keep rain chances nearly daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy morning with passing areas of drizzle or snow flurries early on. The clouds will slowly break up into the afternoon with an overall increase in sunshine west to east. Highs will vary from the mid-40s to mid-50s depending on that sunshine.

Tonight sees some of the coldest air of the next 10 days as many fall below freezing by Saturday morning. A mostly clear sky will help accelerate the cooling process overnight.

Saturday starts off dry but a fast-moving system will increase the clouds, wind, and even shower coverage after 3 PM into the evening. The wind will make it feel cooler than the forecast 50-degree highs.

Breezy with a few showers early Saturday evening with skies clearing out overnight and the wind relaxing.

