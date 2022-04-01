Highlands neighbors question lack of arrest in tire slashing incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Highlands said they caught one of their own neighbors red-handed slashing tires on a dozen cars Thursday, but police didn’t arrest him.

It’s the latest complaint coming into the Troubleshooter hotline.

They believe this should be an open-and-shut case.

They’re upset about the tires. There are least five cars with flats still parked, but they’re more upset the man they say did this has not been arrested.

“This is somebody who lives in this neighborhood, he frequently walks his dogs, so this is somebody that everyone recognized,” Sea French said.

She pointed out the damage to both her family’s cars.

“To get through these tires, you don’t just walk up and hit it, you had to physically come through and jam this knife into all of these tires,” French said.

Tires were slashed up and down this stretch of Alta Avenue.

“I just saw him go down like that right there,” contractor Dennis Thompson said.

He was eating lunch in his truck when he saw the man approach his car.

“I think I caught him by surprise when he saw me sitting in the truck,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he thought the man was chalking tires.

“Who would think somebody would be walking down the street, punching tires at lunch time in the Highlands,” Thompson said.

What French and the rest of her neighbors don’t understand is why the man wasn’t arrested.

They said officers were outside of his apartment for 90 minutes. She said an LMPD detective told her the arrest warrant needed a SWAT team.

“SWAT has to do that, but SWAT won’t do property because there’s too many and it’s not worth their time,” French said.

WAVE reached out to LMPD Friday morning but had not heard anything back by the time of this report.

“A lot of our neighbors are thankful it was just a tire,” French said. “But when just a tire is your rent money, and your vehicle is how you get to work to make the money, you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

French said they’re also worried the man could slash tires again, or harm a person.

“Now people are scared to even let their kids out,” French said.

LMPD policy requires officers to complete a risk assessment when they need to serve a warrant on someone with a weapon.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.