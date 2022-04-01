Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say

Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his infant child.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A Kansas man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

WIBW reports Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against Tray’vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal, 21, after the death of the child on Wednesday.

Medics responded to a home in Topeka and found 6-month-old Brielle Jones not breathing. Police said the child was taken to the hospital after suffering blunt-force trauma, but she later died.

Police records note Brielle had been hit by a blunt force object.

Kagay said Jones-McNeal was identified as the child’s father and arrested at the scene.

Jones-McNeal is facing multiple charges including murder, child abuse and battery.

Records indicate Jones-McNeal is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
Louisville Metro Police was called to the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive...
LMPD: Man sent to hospital after shooting at Crittenden Drive gas station
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Families in America are seeing prices rise faster and higher than we have seen in the last...
Make Ends Meet: Tips and tricks to take on inflation
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction
FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley...
Federal tax probe into Biden’s son, Hunter, moves forward
Less than one year after an officer is suspended for sending inappropriate pictures to a woman...
Officer suspended for sending shirtless pic to arrestee promoted