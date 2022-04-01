LMPD body cam footage of officer-involved shooting on Barret Avenue released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police officer was released by Kentucky State Police on Friday.

The shooting happened on March 18 around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue.

Kentucky State Police Capt. Paul Blanton said Riley Stephens of Bowling Green was acting suspiciously in the area and armed with a knife at Altenheim Senior Health Care Community.

Officers with Louisville Metro Police found Stephens in a nearby parking lot and told him to drop the knife.

Blanton said Stephens had been using the knife to cut himself in the arms and torso.

Officers used verbal commands to attempt to de-escalate the situation. When the attempts failed, police tried to subdue him using “less-lethal methods,” Blanton said.

As Stephens began approaching the officers while refusing to drop the knife, LMPD officer Malcolm Miller shot him.

Miller is a 22-year veteran with LMPD. He has been placed on administrative assignment pending the conclusion of KSP’s investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Blanton said officers attempted life-saving measures, but Stephens died before he could be sent to the hospital for treatment.

Kentucky State Police said its critical response team is handling the ongoing investigation.

Friday’s release shows body camera footage of three officers who responded to the incident.

WARNING: The video below is graphic.

Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police officer was released by Kentucky State Police on Friday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.