LMPD: Man sent to hospital after shooting at Crittenden Drive gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was sent to the hospital after he was shot near the fairgrounds on Thursday evening.

Louisville Metro Police was called to the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive on reports of a shooting around 7 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location.

Police said the man was sent to University Hospital conscious and alert.

No arrests have been made, and investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

