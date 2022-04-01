Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman charged with husband for human trafficking involving minors sentenced to prison

Monica Bradley was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 21 years in prison followed by a life term...
Monica Bradley was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 21 years in prison followed by a life term of supervised release for charges of production and possession of child pornography.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who was arrested back in 2019 on human trafficking charges involving minors with her husband has been sentenced to federal prison.

Monica Bradley was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 21 years in prison followed by a life term of supervised release for charges of production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Over the course of multiple years, Bradley had produced and possessed pornographic images of five child victims, according to court documents.

One of the victims was taken by Bradley to her husband, Curtis Bradley, with the intent he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Monica Bradley was then compensated with cash and drugs.

The incidents began when the victim was only 11 years old. Documents state Curtis Bradley had assaulted the victim more than 100 times.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to court documents.

Curtis Bradley was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison on March 4.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in a release. “I commend the outstanding work of AUSAs Zimdahl and Tieke, HSI Nashville, LMPD, and our partnership with the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.  As a result of a combined effort, the defendant faces a very significant prison sentence without the chance of parole.”

The investigation was handled by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

