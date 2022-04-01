Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo welcomes new hatchlings

The zoo recently celebrated Inca tern (left) and waldrapp ibis (right) hatchlings over the past month.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the arrival of several new hatchlings over the past month.

Two waldrapp ibis chicks were hatched in late February, which the Louisville Zoo said is one of the most endangered birds in the world.

The zoo said it has been four years since waldrapp ibis chicks have hatched at the site. According to a release, the zoo has hatched a total of 18 ibis chicks since 1993.

Louisville Zoo has been a longtime member of the Waldrapp Ibis Species Survival Plan, one of 23 Association of Zoos and Aquariums organizations taking part in the breeding plan.

Waldrapp ibis are considered endangered and have been reduced to two small populations in Morocco, Africa, according to the zoo. The birds weigh around 10 pounds and are around 27 to 47 inches long.

Four Inca tern chicks have also recently hatched at the location. The chicks are the first ones bred within the Louisville Zoo.

The zoo said the four Inca tern chicks are from two different pairs of birds.

Inca terns can grow to about 16 inches long, and are currently listed as a near threatened species with a decreasing population.

Visitors can view the waldrapp ibis nesting in their exhibit in the giraffe house. The chicks are able to be seen when the parents feed them. The zoo said the genders of each bird will be determined once they’ve fully fledged in about 40 to 50 days.

The Inca terns are in a nest box in the exhibit shared with the African penguins. Guests will be able to view the chicks once they are fully fledged around late April.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

