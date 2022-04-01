Contact Troubleshooters
Man stabbed in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was stabbed in the Iroquois neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Inverness Avenue on reports of a stabbing, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

An adult man was found at the location who had multiple stab wounds. Police said the man was sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The man is expected to survive, police said.

Officers have identified a person of interest in the case and are actively looking for the individual.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

