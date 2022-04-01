Pinwheels mark start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On Friday, Norton Children’s Hospital placed hundreds of pinwheels around the building.

As eye-catching as the pinwheels may be, child abuse can be equally as unnoticeable, but there are ways to change that.

There are ways to keep an eye out for it and ultimately keep it from happening.

Dr. Nick Miles, a pediatrician at Norton Children’s, said the abuse is 100 percent preventable.

“A lot of the times, it’s not the doctors that are catching this problem,” Miles said. “It’s teachers, neighbors, friends, aunts, uncles, neighbors. It’s people these children know that are the ones that are going to be able to recognize the problem and get the kids the help they need. But the nature of child abuse is that it is hidden. A lot of people don’t realize it’s going on even though it is happening that often.”

For information on how to spot child abuse or how to report it, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.