Static display of Thunder Over Louisville aircraft to return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the aircraft from Thunder Over Louisville will be on display.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard, the Kentucky Derby Festival will present an aircraft static display at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base.

The Planes of Thunder Static Display is set for Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s the day after Thunder.

KDF says performances scheduled at this time include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo, U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing with the new C-130J, and the Commemorative Air Force’s B-29, B-24, and B-25, as well as the U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler Demo. A complete lineup for the air show and the static display will be released in the next few weeks.

Anyone who want to see the aircraft up close will need to reserve their spots in advance. There will not be parking available at the Air Guard base and visitors wanting to attend will not be admitted by walking up to the facility.

Everyone must park at the Kentucky Exposition Center and be shuttled to the KYANG base. Parking at the Expo Center is $10 per vehicle. Shuttle passes are $10 per person and are for an assigned time. Children age 6 and under are free.

All attendees will be required to follow all safety and security procedures that are in place. That includes the use of metal detectors.

Some items will not be allowed to be brought on the base. You can purchase your shuttle pass or find more details about what is and is not allowed by clicking here.

