Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Static display of Thunder Over Louisville aircraft to return

USAF F-16s taking part in a previous Thunder Over Louisville Air Show.
USAF F-16s taking part in a previous Thunder Over Louisville Air Show.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the aircraft from Thunder Over Louisville will be on display.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard, the Kentucky Derby Festival will present an aircraft static display at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base.

The Planes of Thunder Static Display is set for Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s the day after Thunder.

KDF says performances scheduled at this time include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo, U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing with the new C-130J, and the Commemorative Air Force’s B-29, B-24, and B-25, as well as the U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler Demo. A complete lineup for the air show and the static display will be released in the next few weeks.

Anyone who want to see the aircraft up close will need to reserve their spots in advance. There will not be parking available at the Air Guard base and visitors wanting to attend will not be admitted by walking up to the facility.

Everyone must park at the Kentucky Exposition Center and be shuttled to the KYANG base. Parking at the Expo Center is $10 per vehicle. Shuttle passes are $10 per person and are for an assigned time. Children age 6 and under are free.

All attendees will be required to follow all safety and security procedures that are in place. That includes the use of metal detectors.

Some items will not be allowed to be brought on the base. You can purchase your shuttle pass or find more details about what is and is not allowed by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Louisville Metro Police was called to the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive...
LMPD: Man sent to hospital after shooting at Crittenden Drive gas station
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Deborah Cohen, a native and author is getting rave national reviews and some interest from...
New book by Louisville native getting rave reviews
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage honored by Louisville Metro Board of Health
Shelton Fabre was installed as the Louisville archbishop on March 30.
Archbishop Shelton Fabre welcomed to Louisville with installation ceremony
Bob Sageser was known as "Mr. Bob" to the many students he served.
Bullitt County honors beloved bus driver who died unexpectedly