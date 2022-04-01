Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/1

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The snow/sleet overnight/this morning was festive for sure but it’s April. Hurry up Spring!!

Some sunshine is next up today but it’ll come in phases so be patient.

Another quick-hitting system moves in Saturday PM to kick up the wind and swing some showers into the area by evening. They won’t last long.

Sunday still looks to be the best with the amount of sunshine and temps in the 60s. Nice way to end the weekend.

Next week looks busy with a few systems to track. The one Tuesday/Wednesday could be a rain/wind or t-storm/wind setup for us depending on its track.

An upper low is likely later in the week and that may bring back yet another batch of chilly air.

Hard pattern to break right now.

