Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) — A Vine Grove man was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on Thursday.

James Earl Cain, 47, is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Crain was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Vine Grove on Thursday where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Crain was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

