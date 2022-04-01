Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution

Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution
Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) — A Vine Grove man was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on Thursday.

James Earl Cain, 47, is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Crain was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Vine Grove on Thursday where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Crain was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Shooting victim found in car

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Beautiful view of downtown Louisville (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: Clouds decrease today; FROST ADVISORY tonight
Fahed Abu-Diab (Source: WAVE News archives)
Final suspect sentenced in Derby Day 2015 homicide case
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning April 1, 2022
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind The Forecast: How a changing climate affects allergy season