Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Where your donations for western Kentucky went, and what families still need

Where your donations for western Kentucky went, and what families still need
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December tornadoes devastated parts of western Kentucky, wiping out some communities. It’s a long road to rebuild for areas like Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green.

We’ve seen Kentuckians step up to help one another, and so have state and federal officials. FEMA approved more than $15 million total, in assistance for Kentuckians. About $11 million of that went toward housing assistance. Relief money went to 16 different counties, and more than 16,000 Kentuckians received those dollars.

Now, three months later, the specific needs of the region and its people are changing.

Kristin King works for the Graves County fairgrounds, which has spent those months helping thousands with relief efforts in the aftermath of the tornadoes. Their warehouse has been filled with clothes, toys and toiletries. But King said as living situations change, they are switching their focus because many of those items are no longer needed.

“We’re over 100 days out now but we’re still cleaning up debris. People think like, ‘oh you’re in the rebuild,’ well not so much. We still got people moving from shelters into temporary trailers and things like that. There’s still no space for them to go in the homes,” King said.

As the people of western Kentucky move into those spaces, they need to fill them with household items.

“If you were going from a hotel room where you had nothing and there was no house waiting for you, and you were going into an empty place, what would you need?” King said.

So they’re now asking for kitchen appliances, flatware, bed sheets, and more.

And as the rebuild does begin for some, western Kentuckians will also need construction supplies. But Beth Davisson with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce asks those who want to help, to coordinate their support.

“Work with organizations that are really behind the rebuilding and reorganization of western Kentucky. Habitat for Humanity, Kentucky charities,” Davisson said.

She said monetary donations are especially helpful at this point because they can go toward a variety of those unmet needs. Davisson added that it will take years to rebuild, so every bit of assistance is still crucial.

“Living in central Kentucky like we do, it’s easy to feel removed from it, but we need to keep our eyes on Western Kentucky and keep supporting them in all the ways possible,” Davisson said.

There are a variety of ways you can still donate, like the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, or the KSR and Kentucky Chamber Foundation Relief Fund.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Shooting victim found in car

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
East Tennessee native Dolly Parton took to social media to share her thoughts on the current...
‘It looks scary on TV’ | Dolly Parton has a message for first responders fighting to save her home community
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 31, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 31, 2022
On April 18, 2021, Denorver “Dee” Garrett was arrested. During the arrest and while trying to...
Chief clears LMPD officer accused of excessive force against protester
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released