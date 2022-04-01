Young boy hurt in Garrard Co. camper fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people were hurt in an early morning fire in Garrard County. We’re told the most seriously hurt is a 10-year-old boy.

The fire broke out in a camper in northern Garrard County near the Kentucky River.

Ryan Phelps lived there with his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. He said the camper was on fire when he got home from work.

First responders arrived and the camper was engulfed, but they were able to get the little boy and his mother out.

Phelps said his girlfriend has serious burns and is being treated at a Cincinnati hospital and the boy is at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. He said they won’t know anything for 24 hours on his condition.

Phelps said he suffered some minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Danville for treatment.

