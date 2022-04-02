Probation officer accused of failing to report alleged murderer’s convictions fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A probation and parole officer who failed to report the new arrests of the man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD sergeant is fired.

The officer, Chris Mull, was exposed in a series of Troubleshooter investigations in January. WAVE News found the suspect, Keyshaun Stewart, had been arrested and convicted in Tennessee in 2021 while on probation for a Louisville felony case from 2018.

However, our investigation did not find any proof that Mull had reported the Tennessee arrest or conviction to the prosecutor’s office as required by state law.

Stewart’s probation was therefore never revoked. He was free to roam the streets.

On November 19, 2021, Stewart would be arrested again after allegedly shooting and killing Fred O’Bannon, a highway maintenance worker as he sat in his car on I-264 near the Dixie Highway exit.

Police said Stewart then walked up to the unmarked police car of Sgt. Chris Lane as he worked off duty blocking the work area. He then shot Lane in the face, reports state.

Despite being shot, Lane fired at Stewart striking him several times. Stewart survived and is now at LMDC on a $1 million bond.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections, who oversees the state’s department of probation and parole, launched an internal investigation into Mull.

On March 8, they gave Mull notice that they were dismissing him from his duties as an officer. The letter cited misconduct as the reason behind their intent to fire him.

According to those internal files obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Mull failed to report Stewart’s new convictions for one year. They also found Mull had email correspondence with another probation and parole officer about Stewart’s new violations, proving Mull was aware.

“Your failure to communicate probationer Stewart’s Tennessee felony arrest and conviction information to the CWA (Commonwealth’s Attorney) and Judge Stevens is a serious violation of multiple policies in supervising this offender,” the termination notice states. “Your actions are unprofessional and are a failure in your fulfillment of your job duties.”

The DOC also verified WAVE News’ findings showing Mull had stated he had discussed the Tennessee Convictions during a hearing in the Louisville case in November, 2021. However, when WAVE News Troubleshooters obtained and listened to that same hearing, Mull was not even present. '

The charges were never discussed as he stated on an official supervision document he filled out after the fatal shooting.

Investigators with the DOC also found Mull made contradictory statements when questioned, under oath, about his failure to report.

“The facts discovered through the investigation indicate that you were not truthful in your statements to investigators,” the pre-termination letter continues.

During Mull’s interview with investigators, he stated he had “assumed” the Tennessee charges had been discussed during the November 2020 hearing. He also admitted to making a “mistake” when describing the hearing.

“I asked him wouldn’t he discuss new cases with people he is currently supervising,” the investigator wrote about Mull’s interview. “Mull said he hadn’t because it never dawned on him.”

O’Bannon left behind five children and a large family. Lane is recovering from his injuries.

The criminal case into the shooting is ongoing.

