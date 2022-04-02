Vancouver Fire Department shapes its first all-female crew

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Since being established more than 150 years ago, the Vancouver Fire Department formed its first all-female crew.

FOX 12 spoke with VFD captain Heidi Parr, who said the creation of this team happened on its own.

“It kind of happened organically,” Parr said. “I was working with another woman last year and at the end of the year our third was leaving to go to another station. I wasn’t sure who was going to bid for the spot. Until someone texted me, ‘Congratulations you have the first all-female crew.’ I was really excited.”

The all-female team works on one fire engine.

“For an all-female crew, it’s the crew who staffs an apparatus,” Parr said. “In our particular case, we staff this entire fire engine. There is the captain, that’s me. We have an engineer and a firefighter.”

Parr said her favorite part is the reaction from the community when they hop out of the engine.

“Seeing people’s faces when we get off the engine,” she said. “They look and they see one, two, three, women and they say, ‘You’re all women?”

Since joining the team 20 years ago, Parr said, she has always felt welcomed into the brotherhood. But now, there is a sisterhood too.

“I love working with the guys and having the girls with me is just a different dynamic,” she said. “We talk about different things; we talk about being moms and it’s a totally different experience.”

As VFD looks to expand in size and diversity, Parr has a message to women in our community about joining this profession.

“Go for it,” she said. “I just feel like a lot of women don’t even think this is an option, and I think that if it’s something you want to do you should do it.”

