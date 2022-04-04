Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming; found safe in Texas

Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled.(WAVE 3)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Wyo. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wyoming canceled an Amber Alert for two young daughters who they say were taken by their non-custodial mother after they were found safe in Texas

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth.

No further updates were given about the children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
ISP: Victim in New Albany double shooting was suspect’s wife
Drawing of the "I-65 Killer", identified as Harry Greenwell.
Man identified as ‘I-65 Killer’ died in 2013
Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the St. Denis neighborhood on a...
Victims of deadly double shooting in St. Denis identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor

Latest News

More dangerous weather is poised to hit the South, which is still recovering from Tuesday's...
Deadly weather: US wakes to destruction, more threats ahead
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
In this file photo from Feb. 2017, commuters make their way through downtown Louisville on a...
FORECAST: Fog early, downpours/thunder later
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/6 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/6 4AM Update
Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house