Bruce Willis showed few symptoms while filming ‘A Day to Die,’ according to movie producer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One year ago, actor Bruce Willis was in the Capital City filming the movie “A Day To Die.”

Last week, his family announced he would be stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with the communicative disorder, aphasia. The movie’s producer shared some insight into Willis’ days on the set.

“You really didn’t see many signs of what he was going through,” said “A Day To Die” producer Curtis Nichouls.

He has fond memories of the action star’s time filming in Jackson. Willis’ team made production aware that the actor was going through some things and working on the cause.

“They gave us the signs to look for,” said Nichouls. “If he starts to look confused we might want to take a break, give him a chance to gather himself, but we really didn’t have those issues. We didn’t have that many of those issues.”

Willis’ role was Jackson’s police chief out to stop bad guys in a bank heist. The actor spent three days in the city, with two days of filming.

Aphasia affects the ability to speak, write and understand verbal and written language.

“There were a few times where we saw that,” said the movie producer. “But we had him booked for one day, but instead of shooting a 12-hour day with him, we understood that we needed to split that up.”

The Sweet Unknown South Studios producer says the schedule allowed Willis to deliver.

“When he was out of the street on Capital Street and we’re blowing up cars and he’s shooting guns and stuff like that, you couldn’t tell,” said Nichouls. “You couldn’t notice and he actually went out to the people in the audience, shaking hands, taking pictures with everybody.”

According to Nichouls, Willis wanted to come back to work on the producer’s next film. But he takes pride in the fact that “A Day to Die” was the last film the actor made that’s been released.

“The fact that he was happy meant the world to us because he’s a legend,” added the Jackson filmmaker.

Nichouls said after leaving Jackson, Willis went on to star in the movie “Fortress” with Mel Gibson in Hawaii.

