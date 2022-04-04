Democrats call for veto of law allowing lawyers to conceal carry in the courtroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Democrats are attempting to stop a new law that would allow all lawyers to carry concealed firearms in the courtroom.

On Monday, Democratic leaders from both houses criticized the legislation and called for a veto from Governor Beshear.

“Senate Floor Amendment 2 was snuck into House Bill 690 and passed at the last minute last week with no committee oversight,” a press release for the event said.

“This will not keep our courtrooms and our people safe,” Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey said. “The Governor needs to veto House Bill 690. And the legislature should not override the Governor’s veto.”

McGarvey was the only “no” vote recorded in both houses during the passage of the bill.

The new law would take conceal-carry privileges currently afforded to commonwealth attorneys, judges and county attorneys and extend them to all courtroom attorneys, as well as lawyers working for the state Attorney General.

“I have talked to judges from across the state who are opposed to this,” McGarvey said. “I’ve talk to prosecutors from across the state who are opposed to this. I’ve talked to law enforcement from across the state who are opposed to this law.”

Republican senator Johnnie Turner of Harlan introduced the amendment allowing the change. He said allowing all attorneys to conceal carry if they choose is a personal safety issue.

“I never tried to hide anything,” Turner said Monday.

Harlan released a statement on Monday afternoon on the bill.

“Licensed attorneys in good standing with the Kentucky State Bar Association should be awarded the same rights and protections as other officers of the court.

Pursuant to KRS 527.060, KRS 237.110 and KRS 237.138 through 237.142, judges, prosecutors and assistant prosecutors, current law enforcement, and former law enforcement with a concealed carry license are legally allowed to conceal carry in a courthouse. My amendment to HB 690 is consistent with a long-standing practice for officers of the court in Kentucky.

I filed the amendment to HB 690 on March 25 and the Senate voted on it on March 29, giving Democrat leadership, their staff, the public and interested parties four days to review the bill; it ultimately passed by a vote of 33-1 with my amendment attached.”

The bill is on Governor Beshear’s desk awaiting his signature.

