Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

‘Fight until the end:’ Ky. man finally going home after long battle with COVID, rehab

After a six-month long hospital stay, a double lung transplant and weeks in rehabilitation therapy, Victor Gonzales Villatoro is finally going home.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a six-month long hospital stay, a double lung transplant and weeks in rehabilitation therapy, Victor Gonzales Villatoro is finally going home.

Villatoro’s wife, Kerrie Gonzales, and his physical therapist, Joe Townsend, proudly watched as Villatoro walks, on his own, out of Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. He’s finally able to go home to his two children, who are 11 and 14.

But six months ago, Villatoro’s family was told he had almost no chance of survival.

Ky. man gets double lung transplant after months-long COVID-19 battle

Villatoro was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September. He was flown to UK Hospital on September 26. The disease ravaged his lungs, leaving him in a coma for months.

When he came out of it, he got stronger through physical therapy and made it on the lung transplant list. He got his new set of lungs on March 1, and left UK on March 23.

He spent the next few weeks in rehab, and what his doctors can only contribute to his determined spirit, is already going home.

“Fight until the end. You could make it you know, but if you give up, you’ll never know. So keep doing it,” he said.

“Probably the day they told me he was not going to make it was the hardest day for me. But I never gave up. I told them I would never give up. I know he has the fighting spirit. He just needed time is all it was,” Kerrie said.

Villatoro will of course have follow-up doctor appointments, but will be able to do most of his recovery at home.

Villatoro will continue his outpatient therapy at Cardinal Hill. He said he hopes his story also serves as a reminder to get vaccinated if you can and haven’t yet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
New Albany double murder, abduction suspect shot by officers
Mac Lewis is scheduled to appear in Clark Circuit 1 Court on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Clark County, Ind. man accused of shooting, killing wife inside their home
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
32-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
Nigel Ragon
2007: Death of 3-month-old reopened, what parents reported

Latest News

Chris Rock has added Louisville as a stop for his “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ stand-up comedy...
Chris Rock brings ‘Ego Death’ world tour to Louisville
Jesse Head, 36, was charged with indecent exposure, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief,...
Louisville man arrested after allegedly exposing himself, driving car into Shelbyville Road bar
They call themselves Dads Against Predators-- protecting kids and taking the law into their own...
Dads pose as children online to shame suspected sex predators in Cleveland
According to an early 2022 survey done by personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, 40...
Make Ends Meet: Thoughts of holiday debt still linger in spring
WAVE News - Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022
WAVE News - Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022