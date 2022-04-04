Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Find The Umbrella

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain likely several days this week
  • Driest day looks to be Thursday
  • Highs in the 40s by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional round of showers moves in overnight as an area of low pressure begins its approach from the west.

Lows will be in the 40s by Tuesday morning. After scattered to numerous showers in the morning on Tuesday we’ll see widespread rainfall by afternoon as the area of low pressure arrives. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain exits our area by Tuesday night, leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and lows generally in the 40s and 50s.

Another round of rain and even some thunder moves in by midday Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are possible in Southeastern KY, and some of that potential could briefly clip our Southern KY counties in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Rain chances ease a bit by Thursday, but return with a few snowflakes possibly mixed in Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for highs Friday afternoon.

Temperatures look to rebound back above average for many days next week… hang in there!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
