Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Gas prices fall for second straight week

FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the second straight week, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the average gas price is $4.17 per gallon, according to data compiled from more than 11 million price reports across the country.

A week ago, the average gas price was $4.23 per gallon.

Though prices have fallen this week, the national average is up 25.5 cents from a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said the fall in prices this week was a result of two factors.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” Haan said in a news release. “Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
ISP: Victim in New Albany double shooting was suspect’s wife
Drawing of the "I-65 Killer", identified as Harry Greenwell.
Man identified as ‘I-65 Killer’ died in 2013
Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the St. Denis neighborhood on a...
Victims of deadly double shooting in St. Denis identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor

Latest News

More dangerous weather is poised to hit the South, which is still recovering from Tuesday's...
Deadly weather: US wakes to destruction, more threats ahead
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
In this file photo from Feb. 2017, commuters make their way through downtown Louisville on a...
FORECAST: Fog early, downpours/thunder later
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/6 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/6 4AM Update
Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house