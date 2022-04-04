Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville man arrested for alleged murder of ex-wife in February

By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man has been charged with murder more than a month after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife.

Jessey Andrews, 46, is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jasmine Andrews.

Relatives of the victim said Jessey Andrews was a repeat physical abuser. The couple had been together off and on since Jasmine was 15.

Police said they found Jasmine Andrews dead on Feb. 17 after Jessey Andrews called police.

Court documents show that during phone call, Jessey Andrews said Jasmine killed herself.

In a probable cause affidavit, the phone call included, in part, Andrews saying the following:

“You can’t kill yourself Jasmine,” he said. “No. Why did you do it? I was going to stay with you. I was not leaving, I need help.”

Andrews, talking to somebody else, also allegedly said, “Momma, Jasmine shot herself.”

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the evidence always pointed to murder, but investigators had to make sure. That’s why it took over a month to issue a warrant.

Jasmine Andrew’s father James Cochran said it’s been an extremely difficult time.

“It’s hard,” Cochran said. “You have your good days, you have your bad days. Just last week, I broke down crying. You just have to deal with it.”

Police said they found several firearms in Andrews’s possession. He is being held without bond.

