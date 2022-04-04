John O’Brien named general manager of WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In late April, WAVE News will welcome John O’Brien as its new general manager.

O’Brien will relocate to Derby City from Gray Television’s station in South Bend, Ind., where he has worked as general manager since 2008. Prior to that, he worked as the general sales manager at Gray’s WILX in Lansing, Mich. Additionally, he has been a sales manager at WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and a sales manager at WWMT in Kalamazoo, Mich.

His wife of 30 years, Molly, and mini Goldendoodle, Didi, will join him in Louisville. O’Brien has two children - Austin, a lawyer in New York City, and Emily, a traveling nurse who will soon move to Indianapolis.

“I am excited to join them later this month and look forward to working with everyone,” O’Brien said. “I know I will be leading a very talented and experienced team and I look forward to WINNING together! Go Cards!”

O’Brien is taking the reigns at WAVE News following the promotion of Ronna Corrente to Gray senior vice president of local media to oversee stations in the southwest.

