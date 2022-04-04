Contact Troubleshooters
Man convicted of sexually abusing two children sentenced to 20 years

A Knox County man who plead guilty on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor which is a Class B felony, carrying a punishment between eight and 12 years in prison on each count.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children was sentenced to 20 years without the possibility of parole, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Johnathan Townsend Sloane, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, officials said.

Testimonies in court revealed that the Department of Children’s Services received a complaint regarding child sexual abuse committed by Sloane against two minors. An investigation from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jeremy Wise showed that the man had sexually abused the first child beginning at age eight and the second child at age nine, according to a release.

“We have a responsibility to support our most vulnerable victims and hold their abusers accountable,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of these children, the defendant will be off our streets for a long time to come.”

Continuous sexual abuse of a minor is a Class B felony carrying a punishment between eight and 12 years in prison on each count.

