New Albany double murder, abduction suspect shot by officers

A suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany was shot by officers after he allegedly abducted a woman at a restaurant and became aggressive towar
By Shellie Sylvestri and Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly sped away in a car, crashed it, ran into a restaurant, and abducted a woman on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., New Albany Police officers were sent to a Circle K on Grant Line Road on a shooting report. Once there, officers found two shooting victims, a man and a woman, dead, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said. Officers then saw who they believed to be the suspect speed away in a red SUV.

As officers from NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department pursued the suspect, he crashed his car on Kamer Miller Road and fled into The Onion, a nearby restaurant. Bailey said the suspect kidnapped a woman and forced her into a car at the restaurant. He said the hostage is believed to not be related to the incident at Circle K.

When officers caught up with him, he became aggressive, according to Bailey, and the officers shot and “disabled” him. He was then brought to UofL Hospital.

“After an initial review of the incident, it appears all officers at the scene of the officer involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately,” Bailey said.

The hostage was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect’s name has not been released, nor have the identities of the victims found dead.

The Indiana State Police, Floyd County Sheriff and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

New Albany Police is investigating the double homicide, and Indiana State Police is handling the investigation for the officer involved shooting.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

