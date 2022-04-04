Overnight lane closure on Sherman Minton beginning Tuesday
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A lane closure has been announced for westbound I-64 on the Sherman Minton bridge to make repairs.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the right lane closure will begin on April 5 at 10 p.m. and conclude on April 6 at 6 a.m.
Crews will use the closure to repair pavement on the top deck of the bridge, a release confirmed.
INDOT said all exit and on-ramps will remain accessible during the closure times.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid possible delays.
